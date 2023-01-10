Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Touch Oscar, Asks RRR’s Ram Charan ‘Please Let Me…’

Shah Rukh Khan made sure to thank RRR’s Ram Charan in his trademark style and he also manifested to touch Oscar trophy.

Shah Rukh Khan Wants to Touch Oscar, Asks RRR’s Ram Charan ‘Please Let Me…’

Pathaan’s trailer is trending big time on social media. The film, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, released its trailer on Tuesday, January 10. Actors from the south industry including Ram Charan reposted and promoted the Pathaan trailer. Ram Charan wrote in his tweet, “Wishing the whole team of #Pathaan all the very best! @iamsrk Sir looking fwd to seeing you in action sequences like never before! #PathaanTrailer.”

Shah Rukh Khan made sure to thank him in his trademark style and he also manifested to touch Oscar. As RRR made it to a couple of shortlists at the Oscars, Shah Rukh requested Ram to let him touch the trophy. SRK replied, “Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!! (Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi!) Love you.)”

Replying to SRK’s tweet, Ram Charan said, “Of course @iamsrk Sir! The award belongs to Indian Cinema❤️”.

Thank u so much my Mega Power Star @alwaysramcharan. When ur RRR team brings Oscar to India, please let me touch it!!

(Mee RRR team Oscar ni intiki tecchinappudu okkasaari nannu daanini touch cheyyanivvandi! )

Love you. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 10, 2023

Of course @iamsrk Sir!

The award belongs to Indian Cinema❤️ https://t.co/fmiqlLodq3 — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) January 10, 2023

Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, and Ashutosh Rana, is the first major release of Bollywood in 2023.



