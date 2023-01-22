Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Hilarious Response to a Fan Waiting Outside Mannat, ‘Chill Kar…’

Home

Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn’t step outside Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn’t step outside Mannat. The fan wrote, “15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday.” The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: “@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn’t you come out)?” To this, Shah Rukh replied: “Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar.”

Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar https://t.co/xN8qI2h9Ju — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023

Shah Ruk Khan’s Fan Asked Why He Always Wears Cargo Pants?

When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, “More pocketsa. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!” The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan’s mother likes pineapple on pizza. “Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!”

When a fan asked about Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan’s reaction to Pathaan, the actor replied, “He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence….now he wants one!!!”

Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Pathaan’ on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.

