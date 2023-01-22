Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Hilarious Response to a Fan Waiting Outside Mannat, Chill Kar
- Home
- Entertainment
- Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Hilarious Response to a Fan Waiting Outside Mannat, ‘Chill Kar…’
Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn’t step outside Mannat.
Shah Rukh Khan gave a hilarious reply to a fan who shared a picture of him standing outside the home of the Bollywood superstar, asking why the actor didn’t step outside Mannat. The fan wrote, “15 minutes #AsKSRK just to thank you for the love and to spread some more fun on Saturday.” The fan later tweeted a selfie clicked outside Mannat, saying: “@iamsrk #AskSRK wait kar raha tha bahar kyu nahi aaye (I was waiting outside, why didn’t you come out)?” To this, Shah Rukh replied: “Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar.”
Shah Rukh Khan’s Most Hilarious Response to a Fan Waiting Outside Mannat:
Feeling lazy want to chill in the bed yaar https://t.co/xN8qI2h9Ju
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023
Shah Ruk Khan’s Fan Asked Why He Always Wears Cargo Pants?
When a user asked why he always wears cargo pants, the superstar replied, “More pocketsa. more places to carry the world in my pocket!!” The star also shared that his wife Gauri Khan’s mother likes pineapple on pizza. “Ha ha ha my mother-in-law loves it!!!”
When a fan asked about Shah Rukh’s youngest son AbRam Khan’s reaction to Pathaan, the actor replied, “He saw the trailer and loved the jet pack sequence….now he wants one!!!”
Shah Rukh is currently awaiting the release of his film ‘Pathaan’ on January 25. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in key roles.
(With Inputs From IANS)
Published Date: January 22, 2023 9:55 AM IST
Updated Date: January 22, 2023 9:56 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Elderly Teacher Falls From Cycle, Lady Cops Brutally Beat Him For ‘Being Slow’ in Bihar
[ad_1] Home ViralWATCH: Elderly Teacher Falls From Cycle, Lady Cops Brutally Beat Him For ‘Being Slow’ in Bihar The victim...
Suffering From Period Pain 4 Possible Conditions And Remedies to Treat Extreme Discomfort
[ad_1] Home HealthSuffering From Period Pain? 4 Possible Conditions And Remedies to Treat Extreme Discomfort 9 out of 10 women,...
Application Invited For Over 9,000 Posts At licindia.in. Here Is How You Can Apply
[ad_1] Home EducationLIC Recruitment 2023: Application Invited For Over 9,000 Posts At licindia.in. Here’s How You Can Apply LIC Recruitment...
863 Buildings With Cracks, 181 Placed In ‘Unsafe’ Zone; DM Conducts On-Spot Inspection
[ad_1] Home News IndiaJoshimath Crisis: 863 Buildings With Cracks, 181 Placed In ‘Unsafe’ Zone; DM Conducts On-Spot Inspection Joshimath, the...
Rohit Sharmas India Edge New Zealand to Top Spot in Latest ODI Rankings After Series Win
[ad_1] Raipur: India’s dominating eight-wicket win against New Zealand in Raipur has caused some movement at the top of the...
Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 23rd Jan To 29th Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryWeekly Tarot Card Readings: Video Prediction From 23rd Jan To 29th Jan 2023 For All Zodiac Signs...
Average Rating