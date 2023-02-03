Shah Rukh Khans Pathaan Creates New Milestone Record as it Surpasses Rs 700 Crore Mark in 9 Days

Home

Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Creates New Milestone Record as it Surpasses Rs 700 Crore Mark in 9 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan has created a new milestone record as it surpassed the Rs 700 Crore mark in 9 days.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Creates New Milestone Record as it Surpasses Rs 700 Crore Mark in 9 Days

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan Creates New Milestone: Shah Rukh Khan’s spy action-thriller Pathaan is having a historic run at the box office worldwide. The movie continues to earn in double digits even on its tenth day and refuses to slow down. The Siddharth Anand directorial has collected more than Rs 700 Crore globally. Pathaan has become one of the biggest hits of Shah Rukh’scareer with its milestone earnings. The film is a part of YRF’s spy universe and also has an extended cameo by Salman Khan as Tiger aka Avinash Singh Rathore. SRK’s espionage actioner has already taken over KGF: Chapter 2 and Baahubali: The Conclusion to become the fastest film to enter the Rs 200 Crore club. The movie is being hailed by fans for its VFX, slick action, grandeur and serene locations of Spain, especially in the Besharam Rang song seqeunce.

SHAH RUKH KHAN’S SPY-THRILLER SETS NEW BOX OFFICE RECORD

“Pathaan, on its 9th day, registered an incredible Rs 15.65 Crore Nett in India (Hindi – Rs 15 Crore, All Dubbed versions – Rs 0.65 Crore),” as reported by YRF in its statement. In 9 days, the spy thriller has recorded $31.85 million (Rs 259.6 Crore) in the overseas territories alone. The Nett collection in India stand at Rs 364.15 crore (Hindi – Rs 351 Crore, Dubbed – Rs 13.15 Crore), as claimed by the production house.

Pathaan is the highest grossing film of YRF’s Spy Universe! With this insane result, all films of YRF’s Spy Universe – Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War & Pathaan are blockbusters! Apart from Shah Rukh, the film also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in pivotal roles.

For more updates on Pathaan box office collection, check out this space at India.com.



