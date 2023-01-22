Shah Rukh Khan’s Reply To Pathaan Poster Garlanded With Its Tickets Is Subtly Excellent
Pathaan is releasing in theaters on January 25.
Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan: According to a few movie experts and entertainment journalists, the advance booking of Shah Rukh Khan’s film Pathaan is going on in full swing and the actor’s fans from all over the world are eagerly waiting for his film. According to all the trade analysts, there is a huge upsurge in the advance booking of Pathaan and the audience is buying its tickets in bulk. Amidst all this, a post is going viral on social media.
It is a picture of the poster of Pathaan with a garland of the film’s tickets. It was shared with Shah Rukh by one of the participants of the #AsKSRK session on Twitter. The participant goes by the name @uzair143924 and has captioned the picture, “#AskSRK @iamsrk How is that Sir ???”
WATCH THE PICTURE HERE
Since it was a QnA session #AskSRK, King Khan replied in his own clever style. The Badshah of Bollywood said, “Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here !!! #Pathaan” and this particular tweet is going viral.
Remember to take the tickets home don’t leave them here !!! #Pathaan https://t.co/KyUDw18tsZ
— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 21, 2023
Pathaan is releasing in theaters on January 25 and it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles while Salman Khan has a cameo role.
Published Date: January 22, 2023 10:44 PM IST
