Shah Rukh Khans Spy-Thriller Pathaan Shatters 20 Records on Day 3

Shah Rukh Khan's Spy-Thriller Pathaan Shatters 20 Records on Day 3 – Check Here!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Spy-Thriller Pathaan Shatters 20 Records on Day 3 – Check Here!



Siddharth Anand, the director of Pathaan is not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut, as is being reported. He will announce his next lineup of films in due course of time but he is definitely not collaborating with Mulk producer Deepak Mukut.” Meanwhile, Siddharth Anand’s Pathaan is on a record-breaking spree at the box office. The Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer has shattered 20 records so far.

PATHAAN SHATTERS 20 BOX OFFICE RECORDS:

Highest Grossing Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set Consecutively On Day 1 & Day 2. Only Hindi Film To Breach Rs 55 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 1. Only Hindi Film To Breach Rs 70 Cr NBOC Barrier, Set on Day 2. Fastest Hindi Film To Record Rs 100 Cr NBOC, Set on Day 2. Only Hindi Film To Breach Rs 50 Cr NBOC Barrier On Two Consecutive Days, Set on Day 2. Sets Circuit Record In Every Film Circuit of India, Set on Day 2. Widest Hindi Release of All Time In India, Set on Day 1. Highest Grossing Opening Day For A Hindi Film Post Covid-19 Pandemic, Set Consecutively on Day 1 & Day 2. Highest Grossing First Day For A Non-Holiday Release, Set on Day 1. Highest Grossing Second Day In The History of Hindi Cinema, Set on Day 2. YRF is The Only Film Studio In India To Breach Rs 50 Cr NBOC Barrier With A Hindi Film, Set in Years 2018, 2019 & 2023. YRF Has Recorded Collections In Excess of Rs 50 Cr NBOC Four Times in The Last 4 Years. Third YRF Film To Cross Rs 50 Cr+ Net Box Office Collections On The 1st Day after ‘WAR’ and ‘THUGS OF HINDOSTAN.’ Third YRF SPY UNIVERSE FILM To Set An Opening Day Record After ‘EK THA TIGER’ and ‘WAR.’ Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Shah Rukh Khan. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Deepika Padukone. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for John Abraham. Highest Grossing First Day & Second Day for Siddharth Anand. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for Yash Raj Films. Highest grossing First Day & Second Day for YRF Spy Universe Films.

Shah Rukh Khan’s status as one of the most popular actors in Indian film history has once again been exhibited by Pathaan. The high-octane action drama has become an iconic success after clocking another century and earning Rs. 100 crores on day three, bringing the total worldwide receipts to an astounding Rs. 300 crores gross.



