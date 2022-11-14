Monday, November 14, 2022
Shahid Afridi SLAMS Mohammed Shami After Karma Tweet Goes VIRAL

Afridi reckoned this should not have happened. He suggested Shami should refrain from all of this. 

Shahid on Shami

Melbourne: Mohammed Shami made news after England beat Pakistan on Sunday in the T20 World Cup 2022 final at the MCG. Following Pakistan’s defeat, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar posted a heartbroken emoji. After Akhtar posted a ‘heartbroken’ emoji after the loss, Shami wrote, “Sorry brother, it’s called Karma.” This convo between the two made noise on social space. Now, it seems like Shahid Afridi has joined in. Shami’s response made noise in Pakistan as it was discussed during a show on Samaa TV.

Afridi reckoned this should not have happened. He suggested Shami should refrain from all of this.

“Ham log jo cricketers hain, we are ambassadors, role models. Hamaari koshish honi chahiye ki ye sab khatm hona chahiye. Ham ek doosre ke padosi hain. Aisi cheezein nahi honi chahiye jiss se nafrat phaile logo ke beech me. Agar ham hi aisa karenge toh aam aadmi se ham kya ummeed rakhenge,” he said on Samaa TV.

“Agar aap retired player ho… tab bhi nahi karna chahiye. Par aap current team se khel rahe ho, avoid karo inn sab cheezo ko,” he added further.

This win also makes England the first-ever side in men’s international cricket to hold two World Cup trophies at the same time, after Stokes played a pivotal role in the 2019 ODI World Cup final win at home, with ‘Sweet Caroline’ being played at the MCG.

Brief scores: Pakistan 137/8 in 20 overs (Shan Masood 38, Babar Azam 32; Sam Curran 3/12, Adil Rashid 2/22) lost to England 138/5 in 19 overs (Ben Stokes 52 not out, Jos Buttler 26; Haris Rauf 2/23, Shaheen Shah Afridi 1/13) by five wickets




Published Date: November 14, 2022 7:41 AM IST



Updated Date: November 14, 2022 7:44 AM IST





