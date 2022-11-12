Shahid Kapoor AGAIN Hints at Sidharth Malhotra Kiara Advanis Wedding Netizens React Check Comments

Shahid Kapoor might have once again hinted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding in his viral post. – Check comment

Shahid Kapoor AGAIN Hints at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s Wedding, Netizens React – Check Comment

Shahid Kapoor Hint at Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Wedding: Shahid Kapoor known for his sly wit and sense of humour might have just hinted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding. The actor recently congratulated Kiara and her brother Mishaal in his Instagram stories along with a wink emoji. Shahid had previously appeared with his Kabir Singh co-star at Koffee With Karan 7, where he and Karan Johar teased her about her wedding with Sidharth. Shahid even went on to say that the couple will have beautiful babies in future. Salman Khan also pulled Sidharth’s leg when the latter came on Bigg Boss 16 sets to promote his film Thank God. Salman joked about the actor’s wedding rumours.

DID SHAHID KAPOOR HINT AT SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI WEDDING?

Now, Shahid shared an Instagram story where he congratulated Kiara’s brother Mishaal for his new venture. He captioned his post as “Congratulations @mishaaladvani… and to you too @kiaraaliaadvani,” alongside a wink emoji.” In no time netizens reacted to the same. A netizen wrote, “Shahid Kapoor :- and to you too kiara with wink emoji. Hmmmmmmm. Mujhe heartattack dedo. #Sidkiara.” Reacting to Sidharth’s story conngratulating Mishaal, a user tweeted, “What is happening siddiee Not him sharing mishals post #SidKiara.”

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SIDHARTH MALHOTRA-KIARA ADVANI’S WEDDING RUMOURS:

Shahid Kapoor :- and to you too kiara with wink emoji. Hmmmmmmm. Mujhe heartattack dedo.#Sidkiara pic.twitter.com/9DxP3Y2fG6 — randomships. (@nonactiveus) November 11, 2022

What is happening siddiee

Not him sharing mishals post 🥺#SidKiara pic.twitter.com/0nKPPSBVXo — sunshine 🌼 (@introvertstann) November 10, 2022

Sidharth and Kiara starred in Kargil war hero, Param Vir Chakra Captain Vikram Batra’s biopic, Shershaah (2021).

