Shahnaz Husain Shares Best Hair Care Tips For Rough Strands During Winter

The hair needs external nourishment. This is more so in winter, when the weather becomes dry and robs the hair of moisture and oils. In this respect natural ingredients are ideal and some of these are easily available at home, like yoghurt, lemon juice, honey, vegetable oils, egg yolk and so on. The nature and texture of the hair determine the ingredients that should be used.

The application of oils provides nourishment to the hair and softens hair texture. If you apply oil with a light massage, it also helps to stimulate blood circulation to the hair follicles. Dry, rough, brittle hair improves with regular oil applications. This would include hair that has been treated with chemical lotions, like dyed and coloured hair.

The hair should not be rubbed vigorously. Only the finger tips should be used, to actually move the scalp with small rotary movements. Oils have their own particular properties and benefits. Olive oil helps to restore the normal acid-alkaline balance of the scalp and is useful in dandruff. Castor oil is said to restore darkness to hair that has turned brown due to excessive sun-exposure. Pure coconut oil helps to improve hair texture and promote growth. Almond oil is very nourishing for extremely dry hair.

Tips For Dry Hair by Shahnaz Husain:

For dry, damaged hair with split ends: First cut off the split ends. Take one tablespoons sesame seed (til) oil, one teaspoon pure glycerin and one egg yolk. Mix together and apply on the hair. Apply on ends too. For longer hair, take more oil. Wearing a plastic shower cap will help. Wash your hair after half an hour.

Hair oil with amla and methi: Take 10 to 15 gms of dry amla and one teaspoon fenugreek (methi) seeds. Grind both amla and methi seeds coarsely. Add them to 100 ml pure coconut oil or sesame seed (til) oil. Put all the ingredients in a glass jar with a tight fitting lid. Keep it in the sun daily for 15 days, shaking it each day in order to stir the ingredients. After 15 days, strain the oil through a clean muslin cloth and keep the oil in a glass jar. This oil may be used to apply on the hair. It will benefit all hair types, as well as dandruff conditions. Egg is one of the most versatile ingredients. It contains silicon, sulphur and fatty acids that help to nourish the hair.



