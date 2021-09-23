September 23, 2021

Shahrukh Khan’s Wife Gauri Khan Drinks‘Black Water’

4 hours ago admin

Film producer and designer, Gauri Khan caught by the shutterbugs with Black Water!Designer Gauri Khan keeps it casual and classy as she steps out of her store in Juhu on Tuesday. Looking extremely chic in her outfit, King Khan’s wife was seen holding much talked about ‘Black Water’ in her hands.While walking out from her Designer store, Gauri Khan was caught by the paparazzi’s. In her stylish self, she took her mask off and was papped with Black Alkaline water- Evocus in her hands. Well, this isn’t the first time we have spotted celebrities following black water routine. From Bollywood to sport personalities, many in the past have been seen vouching for Black Alkaline water making us all wonder what exactly is this new talk of the town. 
The Black Alkaline Water label-‘Evocus’which is been an active drink for most of the celebs these days contains ultra-hydrating and anti-ageing properties and also believes to control and reduce the acid built up, boosting immunity and metabolism. Where a normal RO water comes with a pH of 7 and Zero minerals, Black Alkaline water is enhanced with 8+ pH (Alkaline)and more than 70 natural minerals that creates an environment within the body which is less acidic, well hydrated and detoxed, and said to improve bodily functions.Well with so many celebs already hopping to this healthy water brand, it seems ‘Black Alkaline Water’ soon will become a ‘new normal’ of drinking water. Price: 200/litreAvailability:
https://drinkevocus.com/
www.amazon.in

