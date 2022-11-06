Sunday, November 6, 2022
HomeNationalShakib Al Hasan Was Not Out - Umpire HOWLER During Pak-Ban T20...
National

Shakib Al Hasan Was Not Out – Umpire HOWLER During Pak-Ban T20 World Cup 2022 Game Stirs CONTROVERSY

admin
By admin
0
89


Pak vs Ban: Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out. 

Shakib-al-Hasan, Shakib-al-Hasan news, Shakib-al-Hasan age, Shakib-al-Hasan records, Shakib-al-Hasan cricketer, Shakib-al-Hasan wife, DRS, Umpire Controversies, Cricket controversies, Pak vs Ban, Pak vs Ban live score, Pak vs Ban live cricket score, Pak vs Ban live score streaming, Pak vs Ban live scorecard, Pak vs Ban score, Pak vs Ban live streaming, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score updates, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News
Shakib DRS Controversy | Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Adelaide: Shakib-al-Hasan stood his ground in disbelief and did not want to walk off after he was given out against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. It was his first ball and he stepped out to Shadab Khan, he took the ball on the full and tried to flick it – he missed it and was given out. He straightaway went for the DRS. Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out.

Here is how fans are now slamming the umpiring standards:

This is a knockout game between the two sides and whoever wins goes through to the semi-final. And hence, the wicket of Shakib was big. Was it out or not is debatable but the reality is – he is back in the hut.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 11:20 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 11:23 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
NU too much for FEU, cruises to Super League semis
Next article
Viral Video Of Pet Iguana Enjoying Watermelon With Human Daddy Is YUMMY
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

National

Shakib Al Hasan Was Not Out – Umpire HOWLER During Pak-Ban T20 World Cup 2022 Game Stirs CONTROVERSY

admin
By admin
0
89


Pak vs Ban: Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out. 

Shakib-al-Hasan, Shakib-al-Hasan news, Shakib-al-Hasan age, Shakib-al-Hasan records, Shakib-al-Hasan cricketer, Shakib-al-Hasan wife, DRS, Umpire Controversies, Cricket controversies, Pak vs Ban, Pak vs Ban live score, Pak vs Ban live cricket score, Pak vs Ban live score streaming, Pak vs Ban live scorecard, Pak vs Ban score, Pak vs Ban live streaming, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score updates, Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score streaming, T20 World Cup 2022, T20 WC 2022, Cricket News
Shakib DRS Controversy | Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 41st Match, Super 12 Group 2 – Live Cricket Score, Commentary

Adelaide: Shakib-al-Hasan stood his ground in disbelief and did not want to walk off after he was given out against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 game at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. It was his first ball and he stepped out to Shadab Khan, he took the ball on the full and tried to flick it – he missed it and was given out. He straightaway went for the DRS. Despite many replays which showed that the bat was off the ground when the ball made contact – he was given out.

Here is how fans are now slamming the umpiring standards:

This is a knockout game between the two sides and whoever wins goes through to the semi-final. And hence, the wicket of Shakib was big. Was it out or not is debatable but the reality is – he is back in the hut.




Published Date: November 6, 2022 11:20 AM IST



Updated Date: November 6, 2022 11:23 AM IST





Source link

Previous article
NU too much for FEU, cruises to Super League semis
Next article
Viral Video Of Pet Iguana Enjoying Watermelon With Human Daddy Is YUMMY
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677