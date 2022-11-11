Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot consoled Tajik singer Abdu Rozik as he felt homesick in the recent episode and said he is always there for him.

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot Consoles Abdu Rozik as He Feels Homesick, Says Tina And Nimrit Love Him

Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot is taking the leap of faith by trying to make peace with Tina Datta. While Tina doesn’t want to complicate things as her focus is on winning the game. Shalin even apologized to her for comparing her with Soundarya Sharma. On the other hand, all is not well between Soundarya and Gautam. The former confided in Gori Nagori and revealed she’s testing the authenticity of Gautam’s feelings for her as per an IANS report. The report further stated that Gautam was unhappy to know about the same. In-spite of constant efforts by Soundarya, Gautam isn’t convinced.

SHALIN BHANOT HAS A BROMANCE MOMENT WITH ABDU ROZIK

Tajik singer Abdu Rozik felt homesick and looked upset on the show. Shalin, who shares a good rapport with Abdu tried to console Abdu. In his usual bromance way as the two address each other as ‘bro’ Shalin told the latter he is always there for him. He reminded him how much he is loved by everyone including Tina and Nimrit. Shalin said that he and Nimrit will always support him.

In the last episode Archana Gautam was evicted from the house for her physical fight with Shiv Thakare. Archana had held Shiv by his neck which caused havoc inside the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 16 is aired on Colors and Voot.

