Shane Warne or Muttiah Muralitharan

Mumbai: Brian Lara, arguably the best batter ever, played spin wizards Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Not only did Lara play them well, but also picked a lot of runs of them throughout his career. Lara, who is now part of Sunrisers Hyderabad along with Muralitharan, was put on a spot when asked to pick between Warne and the Lankan spin legend. Lara, who scored lots of runs against Murali, reckoned the Lankan was tougher compared to the Australian. Lara goes on to admit that Murali was tougher during the initial phase of his stay in the middle.

“What Murali didn’t realise is that for the first 20 minutes of every innings, I really was not reading him. I kept sweeping and getting a single, getting off strike. And then eventually you start getting accustomed to what he was doing with the ball and then eventually he lost a bit of confidence maybe. Murali was harder to face at the beginning of the innings. But as I got better out in the middle, Murali knew he could get the rest of the players out so the field would spread and I’d get a single,” Lara said during a conversation with The Telegraph.

Lara also admitted that Warne got better with age and time and claimed that he read the Aussie off the hand and not off the pitch.

“I read Warnie easily but he became more difficult as he seemed to get better,” Lara said about Warne.



