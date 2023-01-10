Shane Warne or Muttiah Muralitharan

Lara goes on to admit that Murali was tougher during the initial phase of his stay in the middle.
Mumbai: Brian Lara, arguably the best batter ever, played spin wizards Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan. Not only did Lara play them well, but also picked a lot of runs of them throughout his career. Lara, who is now part of Sunrisers Hyderabad along with Muralitharan, was put on a spot when asked to pick between Warne and the Lankan spin legend. Lara, who scored lots of runs against Murali, reckoned the Lankan was tougher compared to the Australian. Lara goes on to admit that Murali was tougher during the initial phase of his stay in the middle.
“What Murali didn’t realise is that for the first 20 minutes of every innings, I really was not reading him. I kept sweeping and getting a single, getting off strike. And then eventually you start getting accustomed to what he was doing with the ball and then eventually he lost a bit of confidence maybe. Murali was harder to face at the beginning of the innings. But as I got better out in the middle, Murali knew he could get the rest of the players out so the field would spread and I’d get a single,” Lara said during a conversation with The Telegraph.
Lara also admitted that Warne got better with age and time and claimed that he read the Aussie off the hand and not off the pitch.
“I read Warnie easily but he became more difficult as he seemed to get better,” Lara said about Warne.
Published Date: January 10, 2023 9:35 AM IST
Updated Date: January 10, 2023 9:38 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Domestic Flight Tickets Starting From Rs 1899; Check Booking Details Here
[ad_1] The bookings will continue till 23:59 hours on 12-January-2023, for travel between 23-January-2023 and 30-September-2023 – both dates included....
Class 8 Boy Forcibly Enters House of Class 6 Girl, Applies Sindoor to Her at Knife Point
[ad_1] When caught, the boy showed no remorse for the act and said that he loved the girl and wanted...
Sensex Tanks 400 Points, Nifty Below 18K. Tech Stocks Drag
[ad_1] On Gold Prices | “Gold and silver traded steady on Monday, with the former hitting fresh seven month highs...
Woman Dresses up as Bhool Bhulaiyaa
[ad_1] A video that is going viral shows a woman dressed in white and trying to scare people in Rajasthan's...
Shreyas Iyer Likely to Edge Suryakumar Yadav to Indias Playing XI For ODI vs Sri Lanka
[ad_1] Ind vs SL ODIs: During the pre-match presser, India captain Rohit Sharma hinted that Suryakumar Yadav may have to...
Bhaskar KR Journey From Waiting Tables to Building Puranpoli Empire Impresses Sharks
[ad_1] Shark Tank India Season 2: Meet Bhaskar KR Whose Journey From Waiting Tables to Building Puranpoli Empire Worth Crores...
Average Rating