Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Hosts One of Pune’s Biggest Channel Partners Meet

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India’s most trusted real estate developers, announced the launch of the first two towers at its luxury project Wildernest at SP Kingstown, an urban development sprawling over 200 acres of expansive land in Pune’s Hadapsar Annexe. The launch event marked a milestone with an impressive gathering of over 1,200 channel partners (CPs), making it one of Punes largest channel partner meets to date. The event was graced by special guests, including renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan and celebrated actress Dia Mirza, who added star power to the occasion.

Wildernest Entrance at SP Kingstown

With a view of the Sahyadri mountains, SP Kingstown offers a unique vision of the countryside while living in the city. Strategically located on the Pune-Solapur Highway, the massive land parcel will encompass a blend of residential, commercial, educational, healthcare, and retail spaces. A part of this urban development is a luxury residential project called Wildernest that promises a rare and enchanting lifestyle experience to its residents.

With a development potential of ~22,000 square meters (2.35 Lac square feet) of carpet area, Wildernest offers thoughtfully designed luxurious residences in 3BHK and 4BHK configurations, catering to the diverse preferences of homeowners. With generous sundecks on offer, the 3 and 4 BHKs measure approximately starting carpet area of 129 square metres (1,384 square feet) and 177 square metres (1,909 square feet), respectively.

Wildernest embodies a low-density, nature-immersed philosophy rooted in biophilic design principles. Away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the project offers luxury-crafted homes enveloped by lush mango orchards. The project is a testament to providing a rare experience to its discerning homeowners.

In addition to its harmonious natural setting, the project offers an array of amenities, including a clubhouse, swimming pool, multiple gardens, green spaces, a kids’ play area, outdoor working pods, an outdoor gym, and more.

With its opulent set-up and dynamic performances, the launch event set the tone for what SP Kingstown represents – a perfect blend of luxury, nature, and modernity. Stage performances choreographed to perfection left the audience spellbound, symbolising the projects innovative and forward-looking approach to urban development. During the launch event, celebrated actress Dia Mirza delivered an eloquent address emphasising the profound importance of harmonious living in nature, underscoring the significance of Wildernests biophilic design principles and its unique contribution to urban living. Renowned stand-up comedian Zakir Khan left the audience in splits with his witty and captivating performance, adding a dose of humour to the grand event.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Sumit Sapru, Business Head of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said,“SP Kingstown is a testament to Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estates commitment to innovation and excellence. We have carefully designed this urban development to cater to the diverse needs of our customers, providing them with a lifestyle that is truly unique. SP Kingstown is not just another development; its a vision brought to life, where nature and urban living coexist harmoniously. We are committed to providing the best of what real estate can offer and setting new benchmarks in the industry.”

Sharing his thoughts, Mr P. Rajendran, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, said, “We are thrilled to launch SP Kingstown, which is set to become a landmark in Punes real estate landscape. The overwhelming participation from our channel partners demonstrates their trust and belief in our projects. They were excited to know more about Wildernest and the rare experience of luxury living that the project is going to offer to its home buyers. The presence of Zakir Khan and Dia Mirza at the launch event underscores the significance of this project and our dedication to offering a world-class living experience. We extend our heartfelt thanks to all our channel partners for making this launch a resounding success.”

Wildernest is an exquisite residential project set in the breathtaking surroundings of Pune’s Hadapsar Annex. Situated along the Pune-Solapur Highway, the project boasts excellent connectivity to prominent areas like Hadapsar, Magarpatta IT Park, Amanora Park, IT Park, SP Infocity, and more. Educational institutes, hospitals, malls, and commercial hubs are in close proximity to the project. Additionally, proposed infrastructural projects like a four-tier double-decker flyover, a ring road, and a metro line have spurred demand for residential and commercial properties in the vicinity. The upcoming Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje International Airport near Saswad is expected to further catalyse growth in the region.

About Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE)

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 157 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 142 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian cities – Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata – with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

