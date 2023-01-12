Home

Sharad Yadav, One of The Prominent Faces of JP Movement, Dies At 75

New Delhi: Sharad Yadav, RJD leader and former union minister, died at 75 on Thursday. His daughter Subhashini Sharad Yadav confirmed the news of his demise on Twitter. One of the prominent faces of the JP Movement, Sharad Yadav faced some health issues after which he was taken to Fortis hospital in Gurugram. Sharad Yadav is survived by his wife, daughter and son.

The 75-year-old leader was unwell for a long time and was admitted to the Fortis hospital in Gurgaon. A three-time member of Rajya Sabha, Sharad Yadav was elected to the Lok Sabha seven times.

पापा नहीं रहे 😭 — Subhashini Sharad Yadav (@Subhashini_12b) January 12, 2023

Fortis Hospital Issues Statement

The Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurgaon issued a statement and said Sharad Yadav was brought to the emergency at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram in an unconscious and unresponsive state.

“On examination, he did not have any pulse or recordable blood pressure. He underwent CPR as per ACLS protocols. Despite best efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 10.19 PM. We would like to convey our deepest condolences to his family,” the hospital said in a statement.

Sharad Yadav: A Brief Profile

Sharad Yadav was born on July 1, 1947, in Babai village in the Hoshangabad district of Madhya Pradesh.

A founder-member of Bihar’s ruling Janata Dal United, Sharad Yadav left after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ended the Grand Alliance and joined hands with the BJP.

Sharad Yadav in 2018 had launched his own party, the Loktantrik Janata Dal, but merged it with Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal two years later, saying it was the “first step towards a united opposition”.

Condolence messages pour in:

PM Narendra Modi: “Pained by the passing away of Shri Sharad Yadav Ji. In his long years in public life, he distinguished himself as MP and Minister. He was greatly inspired by Dr. Lohia’s ideals. I will always cherish our interactions. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Tejashwi Yadav: “I am saddened by the news of the untimely demise of Mandal Messiah, senior leader of RJD, great socialist leader and my guardian respected Sharad Yadav ji. I am unable to say anything. Had a conversation with mother and brother Shantanu. In this hour of grief, the entire Samajwadi family is with the family members.”

Misa Bharti: Today the strong voice of socialism has become silent, but it will always shine in our memories as an inspiration! Tearful emotional tribute to respected #शरद_यादव ji.



