Sharda Sinha, popular Bihari folk singer, dies

Folk singer Sharda Sinha passed away at AIIMS in Delhi. She died at 9.20 pm due to refractory shock as a result of septicemia.

Sinha was known among her fans for folk songs such as “Kartik Maas Ijoriya” and “Koyal Bin” as well as Bollywood numbers “Taar Bijli” from “Gangs of Wasseypur- II” and “Babul” from “Hum Aapke Hain Koun”.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously monitoring Sinha’s condition and has prayed for her speedy recovery.

Sinha, a Padma Bhushan recipient synonymous with folk songs in Bhojpuri, Maithili, and Maghahi languages, was on ventilator support following a health complication due to multiple myeloma, a form of blood cancer.

The 72-year-old singer was admitted to the intensive care unit of Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital (IRCH), the cancer institute of AIIMS, last month.


