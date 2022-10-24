Sharing Festival Photos Via WhatsApp Follow These Steps To Send Best Quality Pictures

WhatsApp News: Diwali, the festival of lights, is a time when family, friends, and colleagues congregate for a grand celebration. This is also an occasion when people offer their best, be it the outfit they wear or the sweets they eat, nothing less than the best. As per mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya from exile with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman.Also Read – Diwali 2022 Puja: Karan Johar Twins With Yash And Roohi; Sidharth Malhotra- Kiara Advani Are so in Love in Latest Pics

To spread festive cheer, people also send Diwali wishes, images, greetings, and messages via Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms. WhatsApp, over time, has also become one of the most used messaging apps when it comes to extending festive greetings. The platform is used not only to share messages but also documents, videos and photos. However, the application compresses the image size by default, deteriorating quality of the shared photos in the process

However, the user can avoid this quality compression problem on WhatsApp using a simple trick. Here’s a step-by-step guide:

Open WhatsApp on your phone

Tap on the three dots and go to WhatsApp Settings

Here, select Storage and Data. Tap on it

Now, tap on the Photo upload quality and choose the Best Quality option

Now, tap on Ok

Below, we have also listed some of the best Diwali wishes that you may like to share with your family and friends: