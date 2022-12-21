Woakes, an experienced campaigner in the shortest format of the game has loads of experience playing in the IPL, County Cricket and the Big Bash League is all set to be part of a team which includes the like of captain Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi, Ewin Lewis and Rahmanallah Gurbaz.

EXCLUSIVE | Sharjah Warriors’ Chris Woakes Hopeful of Team’s Chances Ahead of Inaugural ILT20. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: The International League T20 is just days away and Sharjah Warriors’ star pacer Chris Woakes is excited and looking forward to be part of the new UAE-based T20 franchise league, which starts from January 13.

Woakes, an experienced campaigner in the shortest format of the game has loads of experience playing in the IPL, County Cricket and the Big Bash League is all set to be part of a team which includes the like of captain Moeen Ali, Dawid Malan, Mohammad Nabi, Ewin Lewis and Rahmanallah Gurbaz.

In an exclusive interaction with Zee News, the 2022 T20 World Cup winner with England spoke at length of his new venture and how he looks at it.

‘Initially when I was first having conversation with Sharjah, It was at the backend of the English Summer and I didn’t play much cricket because of my injury. So I was looking ahead of when can I get fit and get back to cricket. This is a good opportunity to be part of a new amazing tournament and obviously to be part of a great team’, Woakes told about how the Warriors came knocking at his door.

The 33-year old is excited to be alongside fellow Englishmen Paul Farbrace and Moeen Ali and he is very much looking forward to the challenge of what lies ahead.

‘I am excited to be a part of it. Paul Farbrace, whom I know really well is the head coach and obviously Moeen Ali is the captain as well. So got some familiar faces and I am excited about the challenge of what lies ahead’, he told.

‘It’s hard to say when you are coming to a new tournament as every team is coming against each other for the first time. No one really knows each other too well. I think we’ve got a great chance as we have a good side, well balanced and players from all around the world’, the England international replied on asked about his team’s chances in the inaugural season.

The former KKR man feels that as a team they need to gel well and enjoy the company so that it drags them to the field with some quality cricket.

‘We just have to get together and hopefully gel well and then you will have a good opportunity to try and do well. I think first and foremost, we have a great time and enjoy to this company and hopefully that kind of drags us to the field with some good form and some good cricket’, he added.

Woakes is one of those cricketers, who is loyal with his association. He has been with county side Warwickshire for more than 11 years and he is hopeful of a long-standing relationship with Sharajah Warriors.

‘I suppose that decision will be out of my control. I think that the teams that I have played in the IPL wanted me. So you can kind of go where you are wanted really. Hopefully it’s the start of a long-standing relationship with Sharjah Warriors’, said Woakes.

He also added that his performance and his fitness will be taken into consideration, if the Warriors wishes to keep him in the following season.

‘That depends upon how I perform and then let’s see if they want to keep hold of him in the following year or not. There are injury concerns as well and fingers crossed this is the start of a long relationship and you never know in cricket. I will give my best and hopefully that will be enough to keep me there.’



