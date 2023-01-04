Shark Tank Season 2: Net Worth of Six Sharks & How and When to Watch The Show Explained
Shark Tank Season 2: Net Worth of Anupam Mittal, Namita Kapoor, Aman Gupta, Vineeta Singh, Amit Jain, Peyush Bansal – WATCH VIDEO
Shark Tank Season 2: After the thrilling success of the first season of Shark Tank India, season 2 has finally aired on January 2, 2023. The show features a panel of Sharks or prominent business investors who will evaluate and invest in potential business startups pitched by budding entrepreneurs from around the country. In this video we have shared the net worth of Shark Tank India Season 2’s six sharks and how one can watch Shark Tan season 2.
1 – Peyush Bansal – Co-Founder and CEO – Lenskart
Networth – 600 crores
2 – Namita Kapoor – Executive Director – Emcure
Networth – 600 crores
3 – Anupam Mittal – Founder – Shaadi.com
Networth – 185 Crores
4 – Aman Gupta – Co-Founder and CMO – Boat
Networth – 700 crores
5 – Vineeta Singh – Co-Founder – Sugar Cosmetics
Networth – 300 crores
6 – Amit Jain – Co-Founder – Girnarsoft and Cardekho
Networth – 2980 crores
Shark Tank India season 2 Time and where to watch
People can watch it on Sony TV at 10:00 pm from Monday to Friday. Viewers can also watch the show on the OTT app Sony LIV, Sonyliv.com, and Jio.
Published Date: January 4, 2023 7:14 PM IST
