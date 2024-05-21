SHARP Unveils New Compact A4 Colour Multifunctional Printer & 4K Interactive Whiteboard

The new A4 MFP series seamlessly blend high-end functionalities with a versatile and compact design

Experience a range of innovative, engaging, and collaborative experiences with the new interactive Whiteboard

SHARP unveiled its latest product range during the National Dealer’s Meet held in Pune

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd., a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, renowned globally for its cutting-edge technology products and solutions today announced the launch of its new compact Colour Multifunctional Printer (MFP) (BP-C533WD) and Interactive Whiteboard (PN-LC752 and PN-LC862). Designed to elevate businesses to greater success, these cutting-edge innovations not only enhance business productivity but also provide a touch of elegance to any workspace. The new compact MFP can integrate seamlessly in any workplace, providing the high-end capabilities of A3 color multifunction printers. SHARP unveiled the newly launched products at the National Dealers Meet held in Pune.

SHARP launches new compact Colour Multifunctional Printer (MFP) BP-C533WD

Speaking on the launch, Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems (India) Private Ltd., said, “At SHARP, we are always pushing the boundaries of innovation to drive the worldwide evolution of workspace technology. With a firm focus on quality, we are consistently improving our smart, connected, secure and user -friendly product lineup to set new standards in performance. The introduction of the cutting-edge MFP BP-C533WD and the advanced 4K Ultra HD interactive whiteboard is a testament to our dedication in combining state-of-the-art technology with exceptional performance, thereby establishing a new standard for efficiency and productivity in modern workplaces. I extend my heartfelt appreciation to our esteemed partners across India for their steadfast support in this endeavor.“

Echoing this sentiment, Mr. Sukhdev Singh, President, Smart Business Solutions, SHARP Business Systems (India) Private Ltd., said, “We are thrilled to introduce our latest lineup, showcasing the A4 Color Multifunction printers renowned for their compact design and exceptional performance, alongside the launch of the Ultra HD 4K interactive whiteboard. Our dedication to understanding the unique needs of our users drives our product development strategy. Whether its enriching learning experiences, delivering impactful presentations, or fostering greater collaboration in the workplace, we are committed to providing extraordinary solutions that empower businesses to thrive.“

SHARP’s new A4 colour MFP (BP-C533WD) is the ultimate document solution for modern workplaces. With high-end capabilities, seamless connectivity, and top-notch security features, its perfect for contemporary work environments including small and mid-size offices, enterprises, executive rooms, co-working spaces as well as government offices. In addition, its compact size makes it a versatile addition to any office setting.

SHARP’s new A4 MFP is capable of printing and copying at speeds of up to 33 ppm in both colour and black & white. Besides, it also comes equipped with the Fax and Wi-Fi functionalities. With the built-in Duplex Single Pass Feeder, it can scan two-sided documents at speeds of up to 130 opm, ensuring efficient digitization of documents. Additionally, the BP-C533WD utilizes AI (Artificial Intelligence) to automatically adjust resolution, gradation, and compression rates for optimal scan results.

The familiar 7″ tiltable colour LCD operation panel with easy user interface enhances the overall access to the range of productivity enhancing functions using smartphone style touch capability. The new MFP further enhances the personalized user experience by enabling the creation of quick access shortcuts on the home screen. This facilitates easy navigation across different functions, resulting in improved efficiency and productivity gains. Additionally, the ‘Recent Jobs’ feature allows users to conveniently track and manage their documents with enhanced ease and control.

With advanced connectivity features, like WiFi, Air Print, Bluetooth, NFC, or QR code, users can easily connect their mobile devices to enterprise workflows and print capabilities ensuring seamless access regardless of their location. The BP-C533WD is also equipped with top-notch security system and data protection features that safeguard both the device and the data it handles, ensuring the confidential data is kept secure. Furthermore, the SHARP Application Portal facilitates remote firmware and application updates ensuring that the MFP is always kept up-to-date.

Enhanced collaboration with SHARP Interactive Whiteboard

SHARP has also introduced a range of smart interactive displays combining the impressive 4K Ultra-HD resolution and an intuitive “Pen-on-Paper” user experience. The new series including PN-LC752 and PN-LC862 interactive whiteboard are the perfect choice for busy office environments, boardrooms, classrooms, and training sessions that require quick, responsive operation and smart, integrated collaboration tools. Designed with a focus on zero-bonding technology, the advanced interactive whiteboard allows recognition up to 20 touch points simultaneously for interactive presentations. Featuring a 3840 x 2160 Ultra High Definition (UHD) 4K resolution display, the new whiteboard not only serve as interactive display but also double as multifunctional digital whiteboards. Both PN-LC752 and PN-LC862 interactive whiteboard can easily connect to various types of sources with its HDMI, and VGA connectors, providing for seamless integration with devices such as laptops, mobile phones, and tablets. In addition, the Whiteboard also features inbuilt Wifi & Cast abilities.

Moreover, SHARP’s new whiteboard line-up boasts USB-C connectivity, offering a simple and seamless connectivity experience. With the single USB-C cable, the whiteboard can transmit data, video/audio output, and power delivery, streamlining the connection process and ensuring hassle-free operation.

The new BP-C533WD Multifunctional Printer and interactive whiteboard PN-LC752 and PN-LC862 will be available at SHARP offices and dealerships across the country. The new MFP will be priced at MRP 2,72, 500 (INR) while the prices for the interactive whiteboard starts at MRP 4,92,500 (INR).

About SHARP Business Systems (India)

SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd. is an ISO 900l:2015 Certified and wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation, Japan which is a 111-year-old company with many technological innovations. Supported by a well-trained sales and service force, our business provides a host of market leading B2B and B2C products that includes a comprehensive range of the latest office Solutions, Visual Solutions and Home Solutions across India for over 20 years.