Shashi Tharoor Vs BJPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Who Is Leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results

Shashi Tharoor Vs BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Who Is Leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results: Reserved for the SC category, Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala. It includes seven assembly segments: Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. The constituency voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, with a voter turnout of 66%. While speaking of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, Rajeev Chandrasekhar of Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion, as per leads. As per the official website of the Election Commission of India(ECI), Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading the seat with a margin of 13,336 votes, leaving behind the veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

