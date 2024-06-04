NationalPolitics

Shashi Tharoor Vs BJPs Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Who Is Leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 55 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • Shashi Tharoor Vs BJP’s Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Who Is Leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results: Reserved for the SC category, Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala. It includes seven assembly segments: Kazhakoott

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Shashi Tharoor Vs BJP's Rajeev Chandrasekhar? Who Is Leading in Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results

Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results: Reserved for the SC category, Thiruvananthapuram is one of the 20 parliamentary constituencies in Kerala. It includes seven assembly segments: Kazhakoottam, Vattiyoorkavu, Thiruvananthapuram, Nemom, Parassala, Kovalam, and Neyyattinkara. The constituency voted in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 26, with a voter turnout of 66%. While speaking of the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha Election Results 2024, Rajeev Chandrasekhar of  Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) is leading from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat in Kerala Meanwhile, veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is trailing from his bastion, as per leads. As per the official website of the Election Commission of India(ECI), Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading the seat with a margin of 13,336 votes, leaving behind the veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Topics




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 4, 2024
0 55 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

BJP Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Winners List – Check Winning Candidates From BJP

June 4, 2024

Congress Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results: Check Statewise Winning And Losing Candidate List

June 4, 2024

Andaman And Nicobar Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates

June 4, 2024

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Winners List: Constituency-wise Winning Candidates

June 4, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow