Sheezan Khan Lawyer Makes Explosive Allegations

‘Tunisha Sharma had differences from her mother Vanita Sharma and her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal. She used to get panic attacks whenever Sanjeev would try and dominate her for reasons best known to her mother,’ says Sheezan Khan’s lawyer in new statements.

Tunisha Sharma’s Mother Strangled Her Once Sheezan Khan’s Lawyer Makes Explosive Allegations

Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan’s lawyer and his sisters made new allegations in the Tunisha Sharma suicide case on Monday. He claimed that the late actor didn’t share a cordial relationship with her mother and during an incident, she also tried to strangle her daughter. He added that the cause of Tunisha’s anxiety was her uncle Sanjeev Kaushal whose relationship with her and her mother is not defined.

In a press conference organised by Sheezan’s sisters Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, his lawyer presented the other side of the case. He talked about Tunisha being dominated by her uncle and mother who would abuse her. He claimed that Tunisha had even confided in a few of her friends and colleagues about these incidents.

WHO IS SANJEEV KAUSHAL AND WHY DID HE DOMINATE TUNISHA SHARMA?

Sheezan’s lawyer said, “It was a few days before the lockdown happened. Mr Sanjeev Kaushal had come to Mumbai for some treatment. He was insisting on taking Tunisha to Chandigarh and her mother also wanted the same. Even after a lot of requests from Vanita Sharma, Tunisha refused to move to Chandigarh. Who is Sanjeev Kaushal, what is his relationship with Tunisha and her mother, why would he dominate Tunisha and why would he control their family’s money, we don’t know that. But, we know that Tunisha used to get panic attacks even with the mention of his name (sic).”

He added that Tunisha lived with her best friend Kanwar Dhillon for a few months after her mother left her in Mumbai to be with Sanjeev in Chandigarh. The lawyer said, “When she refused to leave with them, Vanita, at the instigation of Sanjeev, broke Tunisha’s phone and also strangled her. Tunisha confided in the director of her show about the incident. She also informed Kanwar Dhillon about the incident because her mother and Sanjeev went to Chandigarh after the incident while Tunisha lived with Dhillon for three months (sic).”

WATCH SHEEZAN KHAN’S LAWYER MAKING EXPLOSIVE STATEMENTS IN TUNISHA SHARMA SUICIDE CASE:

This is the first time that Sheezan’s family members and lawyer have addressed the media. Earlier, while speaking to the media, Tunisha’s mother accused Sheezan of trying to influence her religious choices. She also accused him of being abusive with Tunisha and consuming drugs on the sets of the show. All these allegations have been denied by his family members in the press conference.

Tunisha, a 20-year-old actor, was found dead on the sets of her show, Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul. She was dating Sheezan and had broken up a few days before death.



