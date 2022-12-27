Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Sheezan Khan sisters, Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, release official statements asking everyone to give them some privacy. Check here.

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case Sheezan Khan’s Sisters Break Silence For The First Time

Tunisha Sharma Suicide Case: Later actor Tunisha Sharma‘s ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan is currently under four-day judicial custody in connection with her death case. The TV actor died by suicide on Saturday after which Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police for questioning. On Monday, the actor’s family members broke their silence for the first time in the case and said their silence shouldn’t be considered ‘weakness’. Taking to social media, Sheezan’s sisters – Falaq and Shafaq Naaz, both of whom are also actors, said their brother is being framed and they have full faith in the judiciary.

The sisters stressed on the ‘other side of the story’ and mentioned that they are waiting for the right time to speak their minds in the case. A part of their note reads, “As much as everyone is eager to know the ‘other side of the story’, we are equally curious to know, but for the time being we’d like for you to allow us privacy in this grave situation. Both families are victims at this point. Let the right time come and we will address the matter for sure. But this is not the right time. death is a painful situation, but everyone needs to honour the privacy of the affected families and give them the space to mourn and carry on with the funeral first. It is such an unfortunate state that we lost a precious soul and another is arrested (sic).”

SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS’ OFFICIAL STATEMENT IN TUNISHA SHARMA SUICIDE CASE

Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police on Sunday following a complaint filed with Tunisha’s mother. He has been charged with Section 206 of the IPC (abetment of suicide) which carries a maximum imprisonment of 10 years. His sisters added in their note, “Accusations have been leveled against Sheezan and the police are investigating the case. Let police take the call. I am confident that an innocent guy has been frame without an application of mind. This situation has been overwhelming for the family members and we’d like to take this time to cooperate with the police and let the truth come out (sic).”

OUR SILENCE IS NOT OUR WEAKNESS: SHEEZAN KHAN’S SISTERS

The note concluded with the mention of a request for privacy. “We have complete faith in the Indian judiciary system and hope the truth shall triumph. Also, please do not take our silence for a weakness; We will speak soon when the time is right. But for now, allow and respect our privacy (sic),” they said.

As claimed by Tunisha’s family members, both the actors were dating as they began shooting for their show Ali Baba: Daastan-E-Kabul on SAB TV. However, they had a breakup a few days back after which Tunisha suffered an anxiety attack and was also hospitalised. The police, in their statement on Sunday, said Tunisha was upset after the breakup and that could be the reason behind her decision of ending her life. The 20-year-old hanged herself in the makeup room, on the sets of the show. She used the bandage that she had put on her hand as part of the character’s look that day.

Meanwhile, Sheezan’s sisters were also close to Tunisha. The actor would share pictures with them from birthday celebrations and would also frequently comment on their posts on social media. While Shafaq has worked in the mythological show Mahabharat, Falaq has also appeared in serials like Sasural Simar Ka. Sheezan also has a younger brother named Ahaan. The actor is from Meerut. However, he lives with his mother in Mumbai following his parents’ separation. Tunisha also lost her father at a very early age.



