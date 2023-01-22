Home

Sheezan Khan’s Mother Pens Heart-Wrenching Note as His Sister Falak Gets Hospitalised: ‘…Because we Are Muslims’

Sheezan Khan’s mother recently penned a heart-wrenching note as his sister Falak Naaz is admitted in hospital.

Sheezan Khan’s Mother Pens Heart-Wrenching Note: Tunisha Sharma’s suicide probe has unraveled many hard-hitting facts and also left the media and entertainment industry in utter shock and disbelief. Both Tunisha and Sheezan Khan’s family have undergone a lot of emotional turmoil and endured a lot ever since the investigation on Tunisha’s death began. Sheezan is currently in custody on charges of abetment to suicide by the late actress’s mother Vanita Sharma. Now, Sheezan’s mother Kehekshan took to her Instagram handle to share the health update of her daughter Falak Naaz. Falak is Sheezan’s elder sister and is currently hospitalised. Kehekshan also wrote, a heart-wrenching note where she asked if it was a crime to love a child of another religion being a Muslim.

SHEEZAN KHAN’S MOTHER KEHEKSHAN WRITES EMOTIONAL NOTE

Kehekshan captioned her Instagram story as, “I am unable to understand why and for what reason is our family getting punishment?? My son Sheezan for the last one month without single evidence is in the jail like an inmate serving sentence. My daughter Falaq is in the hospital, Sheezan’s younger brother who is autistic is unwell…. Is it a crime for a mother to love another’s child like her own?? Or is it illegal?? Was it a crime or illegal for Falaq to love Tunisha like her younger sister?? Was it also a crime or illegal for Sheezan and Tunisha to give space to their relationship or breakup?? Did we not have the right to love that child because we are Muslims??? What is our crime??”

For the unversed, Tunisha was found dead on the sets of the show on December 24. She was rushed to the hospital by Sheezan and a few other members where the doctors declared her dead. The next day, Sheezan was arrested by the Mumbai Police after Tunisha’s mother accused him of abetting her daughter’s suicide in a police complaint. The actor is under judicial custody ever since.

Dial up, speak, and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918, 011-24318883, 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area): 011- 40769002, 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.



