Shehnaaz Gill Burns The Internet With Sizzling Hot Dance Moves in New Song Ghani Syaani

Ghani Syaani Song: Shehnaaz Gill explored her rapping skills in a gorgeous Arabian avatar. Watch the full song here.

Shehnaaz Gill song ‘Ghani Sayaani’

Shehnaaz Gill New Song Ghani Syaani: Bollywood actress and internet sensation Shehnaaz Gill is having a great time as her new music video ‘Ghani Syaani’ has been released. In the song, Shehnaaz features with rapper MC Square. She impressed her fans with her killer looks in hot and glamorous dresses. Shehnaaz was also seen rapping in the video. Anshul Garg presented Haryanvi song Ghani Syaani. The video started with MC Square walking in the desert tiredly when he comes across a pond. As the sign on it mentions the water is poisonous, the tired man contemplates drinking it. As soon as he brings his mouth forward, Shehnaaz Gill appears in golden attire. She offers him the water, and he happily sips it.

Shehnaaz Gill disappears in the song and then comes back. The actress looks dead gorgeous in the video with her colourful Arabian-style dresses and smoky eyes. She also flaunts her body while grooving to the beats of the song.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s hot dance moves and killer looks in Ghani Syaani

Shehnaazians were so proud of Shehnaaz Gill’s talents. One of her fans wrote, “She is so versatile, nobody can stop her from exploring her talent👏👏👏👏”. Another wrote, “Shehnaaz’s Expression to her rap everything is just on point…she just nailed it 🔥”. The third user wrote, “Her moves, her looks, her aura, her vocals everything is awesome. She just nailed it.❤️‍🔥💫”.

Shehnaaz’s fans couldn’t stop praising her in this, “Wow! Just wow! Couldn’t take my eyes off. They both have done such a fabulous job. Superb chemistry. They look fantastic together. Don’t understand Haryanvi, but, fortunately music has no barriers. LOVED IT. Cannot decide between what fascinated me more #ShehnaazGill’s sexy voice, look, aura. She just nailed it. Fantabulous. Watching on loop…”



