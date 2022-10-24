Monday, October 24, 2022
HomeNationalShehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru...
National

Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video

admin
By admin
0
89



Shehnaaz Gill has been upping her fashion game at the Diwali 2022 parties. Yesterday, at the star-studded Diwali bash hosted by producer Krishan Kumar, Shehnaaz looked her best in a beige hot and sexy lehenga with a matching cut-out blouse with embroidery. Singer Guru Randhawa dropped an adorable video with Shehnaaz Gill on social media where she was seen flaunting her sensuous moves with him. In his post, Shehnaaz was seen dancing with Guru, the two were all smiles as they enjoyed dancing with each other. They also hugged in the end. Addressing Shehnaaz as ‘India’s favourite’, he wrote, “With India’s fav @shehnaazgill. Happy Diwali.”Also Read – Video of Tribe of Goats Pretending to Faint on Seeing a Parcel Truck will Make you Laugh Hard. WATCH

Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s dance video:

Shehnaaz Gill’s fans showered love after the video got viral on social media. A fan wrote, “haha both are my favs” while another fan commented, “Haha so so cute.” Shehnaaz gained fame after her stint on Bigg Boss 13. Shehnaaz and Sidharth Shukla, popularly called ‘SidNaaz’ by fans, got close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss 13 house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won the reality show in 2020. Also Read – Govardhan Puja 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi, Dos And Don’ts – All You Need to Know

Shehnaaz Gill’s boyfriend Sidharth passed away on September 2, 2021, after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 40. After the sudden demise of Sidharth, Shehnaaz has released a heartfelt music video tribute titled Tu Yaheen hai. She also graced the sets of Bigg Boss 15 season finale and dedicated a special tribute in the beloved memory of her close friend. Also Read – Video: On Diwali, PM Modi Joins ‘Vande Mataram’ Singalong With Armed Forces In Kargil

Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa. She is now set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.





Source link

Previous articleGovardhan Puja 2022 Date Shubh Muhurat Puja Vidhi Dos And Donts All You Need to Know
Next articleThe King Is Back! Kohli
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

sathish on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
zidane on Employees Demand Work From Home as Heavy Rains Batter City, Flood Several Areas
sathish on Five Skincare Mistakes To Avoid
john stanley on Diet Tips For Glowing Skin 7 Nutrient-Rich Foods You MUST Include in Your Diet
The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less - lrcompany on The best Christmas gadget gift ideas for £100 or less
Coronavirus Origins News Review at 2 p.m. [Inoreader digest] on Masks Covid 19 Appropriate Behaviour To Continue As New Omicron Sub Variants Emerge In India
Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record - The Times of Bengal - on Noida Metro Latest News NMRC Crosses 50000 Daily Riders Creates New Record
anupatel on The Maker Of Chivas, 100 Pipers, Jameson … Delaying $244 Million Tax Probe: Indian Govt

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677