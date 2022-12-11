Shehnaaz Gill cracked up Vicky Kaushal in a hilarious viral clip from her chat show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’.

Shehnaaz Gill Cracks up Vicky Kaushal in Hilarious Viral Clip: ‘Yeh Maal Aapka…’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Cracks up Vicky Kaushal: Shehnaaz Gill recently interviewed Vicky Kaushal on her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actor answered some candid questions of Shehnaaz during the fun interaction. Vicky also opened up about his education in engineering and interest in Mathematics. As Shehnaaz gives incorrect answer to a Mathematical equation, Vicky corrects her. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor then sings Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham title track dedicated to Vicky as he cracks up. The hilarious video went viral as netizens reacted to the candid clip from the interview.

CHECK OUT SHEHNAAZ GILL-VICKY KAUSHAL’S HILARIOUS CANDID INTERACTION:

SHEHNAAZ GILL’S FUN INTERACTION WITH VICKY KAUSHAL LEAVES NETIZENS IN SPLITS

Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and captioned her post as, “So boys and girls, it is hence proved that @vickykaushal09 is a gem and genius both! ♥️ full episode live on my YouTube Channel. (Link in my bio) #DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill.” A netizen tweeted about the same adn wrote, “After seeing shehnaaz’s math calculation i remember my high seminary ” (a+b )- (a-b) = – 2ab ” Meanwhile me:”, adding a laughing emoji.

CHECK OUT NETIZENS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL INTERVIEW WITH VICKY KAUSHAL:

After seeing shehnaaz’s math calculation i remember my high seminary

” (a+b )- (a-b) = – 2ab ”

Meanwhile me: (‍♀️)

This girl is hilarious just loved it

❤️

VICKY X SHEHNAAZ Guys don’t forget to watch https://t.co/JugQ5i4vxm#ShehnaazGill#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/rSxe6dWZ14 — 《♡ ♡》➳❤️ (@SaraAfrin_22) December 11, 2022

Their energy and Punjabi boliyan., It feels like watching high fat Punjabi wedding bhut majeee

https://t.co/tclHRczrV2 VICKY X SHEHNAAZ#DesiVibesWithShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGill pic.twitter.com/r57TVxFyCz — ✨ M i a ✨ (@ShehnaazkiPR1) December 11, 2022

Shehnaaz was last seen in the Diljit Dosanjh-Sonam Bajwa starrer 2021 film Honsla Rakh.

