Shehnaaz Gill Flaunts Sexy Moves While Dancing With Rakul Preet Singh on Her Talk Show, Watch Viral Video
Shehnaaz Gill grooved to Chhatriwali song along with Rakul Preet Singh, Watch the video.
Internet sensation and actress Shehnaaz Gill invited Rakul Preet Singh on her chat show- Desi Vibes with Shehnaaz Gill where Rakul promoted her film Chhatriwali. Rakul wore a blue ruffled dress and teamed it with sleek earrings and heels. On the other hand, Shehnaaz Gill wore a teal blue blazer and black camisole. The two pathakha kudis bonded well on the show and also grooved to Chhatriwali song. Shehnaaz on Monday took to the internet to share a dance video where she flaunted her sexy curves.
Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s hot and sexy dance steps
Shehnaaz Gill’s fans couldn’t stop praising her in this, “Wow! Just wow! Couldn’t take my eyes off. They both have done such a fabulous job.” Another user said, “Shehnaaz X Rakul Preet Singh 😍”.
Published Date: January 23, 2023 3:51 PM IST
Updated Date: January 23, 2023 3:52 PM IST
