Shehnaaz Gill Gets Angry on Paps While Interacting With Reporters:

Shehnaaz Gill recently got angry on paps while interacting with reporters on the set of her show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’.

Shehnaaz Gill Asks Paparazzi to Remain Silent: Shehnaaz Gill is once again winning over the internet as she silenced a few paps while interacting with reporters on the set of her show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. The actor was seen talking to mediapersons in a viral clip while there was noise in between. Shehnaaz pointed out at the paparazzi and asked them to keep silent while she was talking. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor also stated that it is ‘disrespectful’ to others. In the video shared by Viral Bhayani, Shehnaaz said, “Listen, this is disrespect to the other, jo bol raha hai. Listen, and unko bol ki chup raho (this is disrespect to the person speaking, listen and tell them to keep quiet).” SidNaazians hailed her for being thoughtful about the reporters.

Shehnaaz has recently been in the news for her song album Moonrise with Guru Randhawa. She was also seen in the film Honsla Rakh (2021), featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Neeru Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 15, 2023 4:30 PM IST





