Home

Entertainment

Shehnaaz Gill – Guru Randhawa Enjoy Sunset, Get Cosy in Romantic Video, Fans Say ‘Sidharth Ke Baad…’

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa romance while enjoying a beautiful sunset on the balcony. Here’s how the netizens have reacted.

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s song Moon Rise has been trending number one on YouTube. The romantic Punjabi song shows Shehnaaz and Guru’s chemistry and connection. On Monday, Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa shared a romantic video where the two were seen enjoying the sunset from the balcony, sitting near a glass wall overlooking the sea. The two enjoyed their song that played in the background and leaned on each other. Shehnaaz and Guru get cosy and shared fun, mushy moments. Guru was left surprised as Shehnaaz teased and cuddled him in the viral video.

Shehnaaz Gill fans were in awe after watching the cute video. A section of people on the comment section wrote that we are happy to see Shehnaaz moving on life. The comments read, “Your happiness matters the most Sana ❤️❤️”. Another user said, “Yaar tum dono ke bich Magical Chemistry hai”. A fan wrote, “Sidharth k baad koi match kar rhe hai to wo hai guru sir such a beautiful couple😍😍 hopes jaise dikh rhe hai wo real me deserve karte hai ❤️❤️”.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s cute chemistry and bond

Shehnaaz and Guru’s collaboration for the music video Mood Rise is a hit. The song is a love ballad that has been shot on a beach and shows the many stages of love between the couple. The emotional and slow music is about love and letting loose.

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill will be next seen in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She is also part of the upcoming comedy film 100%. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham, and Nora Fatehi.



