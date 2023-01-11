National

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS

admin
28Views
Read Time:1 Minute, 47 Second


  • Home
  • Entertainment
  • Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS ‘Moonrise’ Video, SidNaazians Say, ‘Cuteness Overloaded’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa recently shared a BTS video from their latest music video ‘Moonrise’. – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS 'Moonrise' Video, SidNaazians Say, 'Cuteness Overloaded' - Watch
Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS ‘Moonrise’ Video, SidNaazians Say, ‘Cuteness Overloaded’ – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa Share BTS ‘Moonrise’ Video: Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s candid chemistry in their latest music video Moonrise is getting praise from netizens. The duo recently shared a joint Instagram post of their fun BTS (behind-the-scenes) moment from Moonrise. Guru captioned his post as, “People say we look cute together. Do We? Me and @shehnaazgill thankyou all ❤️#moonrise .” Shehnaaz and Guru’s BTS videos posted earlier have also gone viral and received a lot of appreciation from SidNaazians. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor’s fun interaction in the previous video clips had left netizens in splits.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL-GURU RANDHAWA’S LATEST BTS CLIP:

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill and ‘Moonrise’, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: January 11, 2023 5:11 PM IST





Source link

About Post Author

admin

oi56wtxexqz4@bom1plzcpnl493925.prod.bom1.secureserver.net
https://www.thetimesofbengal.com
Happy
Happy
0 %
Sad
Sad
0 %
Excited
Excited
0 %
Sleepy
Sleepy
0 %
Angry
Angry
0 %
Surprise
Surprise
0 %
0 0

Average Rating

5 Star
0%
4 Star
0%
3 Star
0%
2 Star
0%
1 Star
0%
(Add your review)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories