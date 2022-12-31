Shehnaaz Gill Guru Randhawas Hilarious Banter in BTS Throwback Clip Leaves Netizens in Splits SidNaazians React Watch

Shehnaaz Gill and Guru Randhawa’s hilarious banter in BTS throwback clip has left netizens in splits. – Check out SidNaazians reaction.

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhawa’s Hilarious Banter in BTS Throwback Clip Leaves Netizens in Splits, SidNaazians React – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill-Guru Randhava’s Hilarious BTS Clip: Shehnaaz Gill always wins hearts with her charm and innocence. The actor apart from her soulful song reels from recording studio also stuns with her fashion statements. Shehnaaz had recently done a photoshoot with singer Guru Randhawa. The latter shared a BTS throwback clip which has left netizens in splits. In the viral video Shehnaaz showcases her glamorous avatar as she dons her red-hot thigh-high-slit dress. As Guru tries to cover her leg, Shehnaaz stops him and asks to look at her. She can seen saying, “Idhar dekho na (Look at me).” Guru starts blushing and laughing as Shehnaaz giggles. SidNaazians were all hearts for the awwdorable video clip.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO SHEHNAAZ GILL-GURU RANDHAWA’S VIRAL CLIP:

Guru ko acting sikhalo thoda ! Isse na ho payega !! Hamare shehnaaz baby is very professional in these case . Ab dress waisa hai to waisa hi dikhega na huhhh!!! Acting me itna shanrmane ka kya hai#ShehnaazGill — Wonder RiiSidNaazSaga (@SiddyTumYehiHo) December 31, 2022

When Sidharth was asked in a interview “where would your Honeymoon destination be”

Sidharth’s answer ” it really doesn’t matter for every day it would be like a Honeymoon” HAPPY NEW YEAR SIDNAAZ #SidNaazForever — sal (@navion1990) December 31, 2022

Haye waiting for this vm ❤️#ShehnaazGill #ShehnaazGallery #ShehnuaryMonth pic.twitter.com/eeACXFD7tY — ❤︎❤︎ ᶠᵃⁿ ᵃᶜᶜᵒᵘⁿᵗ (@iamfarhana21) December 31, 2022

Shehnaaz will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. She was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

