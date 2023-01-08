Shehnaaz Gill Had a Great Fall While Filming ‘Moonrise’ on Beach, Bursts Into Laughter

Shehnaaz Gill recently had a great fall while filming ‘Moonrise’ on beach with Guru Randhawa as the funny BTS clip has gone viral.

Shehnaaz Gill Had a Great Fall on Beach: Shehnaaz Gill always mesmerizes her fans and followers with her interesting social media posts. Be it her song reels from recording studio, travel hikes, photoshoots or music videos, netizens are always in ‘aww’ of her magnificent persona. The actor has recently worked with Guru Randhawa on his album Moonrise. And the BTS clips from the song shoot are cracking up the internet with Shehnaaz’s cuteness. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor can be seen goofing around and running on the beach with Guru in a viral clip. The video shared by T-Series showed Shehnaaz having a great fall as she and Guru burst into laughter. SidNaazians reacted to the video and were all hearts for Shehnaaz.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO GURU RANDHAWA-SHEHNAAZ GILL’S FUNNY BTS CLIP:

Super Excited 💃

Two cute Punjabis in one frame pic.twitter.com/9RZvLa6EbL — Naaz_City✨♥️ (Fan Account) (@CityNaaz) January 5, 2023

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

