Shehnaaz Gill Had a Great Fall While Filming ‘Moonrise’ on Beach, Bursts Into Laughter
Shehnaaz Gill recently had a great fall while filming ‘Moonrise’ on beach with Guru Randhawa as the funny BTS clip has gone viral.
Shehnaaz Gill Had a Great Fall on Beach: Shehnaaz Gill always mesmerizes her fans and followers with her interesting social media posts. Be it her song reels from recording studio, travel hikes, photoshoots or music videos, netizens are always in ‘aww’ of her magnificent persona. The actor has recently worked with Guru Randhawa on his album Moonrise. And the BTS clips from the song shoot are cracking up the internet with Shehnaaz’s cuteness. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor can be seen goofing around and running on the beach with Guru in a viral clip. The video shared by T-Series showed Shehnaaz having a great fall as she and Guru burst into laughter. SidNaazians reacted to the video and were all hearts for Shehnaaz.
CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION TO GURU RANDHAWA-SHEHNAAZ GILL’S FUNNY BTS CLIP:
Looking forward for it @Shehnaaz Gill #Shehnaazgill #MoonRise #Sidnaaz forever ♥ ❤ https://t.co/s6l3oM2br9
— Manjit Sunder (@SunderManjit) January 8, 2023
FEATURING SHEHNAAZ GILL#SHEHNAAZGILL#Shehuarymonth
— Love_SidNaaz_Loves (@VR34857323) January 4, 2023
Super Excited 💃
Two cute Punjabis in one frame pic.twitter.com/9RZvLa6EbL
— Naaz_City✨♥️ (Fan Account) (@CityNaaz) January 5, 2023
Cuties #GuruRandhawa and #ShehnaazGill are adorable #MoonRise pic.twitter.com/rAF82tlHFy
— suneet Shehnaazian (@suneet02315669) January 7, 2023
#ShehnuaryMonth #ShehnaazGill 💕💕
— Talia Shah (@TaliaShah4) January 7, 2023
Beautiful Shehnaaz@ishehnaaz_gill #SHEHNAAZGILL
— Sidnaaz_ila (@IlaSidnaaz) January 7, 2023
Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.
Average Rating