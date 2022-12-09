Shehnaaz Gill in Sexy Blue Off-Shoulder Dress Dances With Salman Khan on Dil Diyan Gallan

Bigg Boss 16 Weekend Ka Vaar will witness gorgeous Shehnaaz Gill. She will be seen grooving with the dashing Salman Khan. Watch the glimpse of the two.

Singer-actor Shehnaaz Gill is an internet sensation who will be seen making an entry in Bigg Boss 16 this Weekend Ka Vaar. Shehnaaz has shot the episode with Salman Khan and the two have reunited. Both of them will be seen having a gala time on the stage and even grooved on a romantic track Dil Diyan Gallan from Salman’s 2017 film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’. Shehnaaz in a sexy blue off-shoulder gown burnt the internet with her looks. In the show, she was accompanied by MTV Hustle 2 winner and rapper MC Square. Shehnaaz and MC had come to promote their new music video ‘Ghani Syaani’ on Bigg Boss 16.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan’s romantic dance

This is not the first time that Shehnaaz Gill has made an appearance on Bigg Boss after her season. She appeared as a guest on Bigg Boss seasons 14 and 15, the latter of which was an emotional one.

It was Shehnaaz’s first appearance on the show after the death of her rumored beau and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla. She also performed the song ‘Tu Yaheen Hain’ which was a tribute by her for Sidharth.

Meanwhile, Salman and Shehnaaz shared an adorable equation on Bigg Boss 13 and their fond moments together are still etched in everyone’s memory so it will be great to see the duo reunite.

Shehnaaz Gill is also making her Bollywood debut with Salman’s film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The film is directed by Farhad Samji, and also features Venkatesh Daggubati and Pooja Hedge. It will be out on Eid 2023.



