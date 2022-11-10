Popular TV actor, Shehnaaz Gill graced her presence at Uunchai screening in stunning blue coloured co-Ord Set worth Rs 11K.

Shehnaaz Gill is a Power Dresser! Wears Rs 11K Blue Cloud Printed Blazer, Pants Set – Hot Pics

Shehnaaz Gill, who rose to the fame after her appearence on the Television reality show Big Boss 13 recently attended the screening of the upcoming Bollywood film Uunchai. The diva made several heads turn for her glamours appearence in blue pants and blazer look. Take a look at what the popular TV Actor wore at the screening.

Shehnaaz Gill was seen adorning stunning cloud printed blazer. The blazer features puffy sleeves, cloud print pattern, knots on the front. Shehnaaz styled her ravishing top with printed flared pants. For Glam picks, the diva went with subtle eyeshadow, blushed cheeks, nude lip shade, perfect brows and dazzling highlighter. Shehnaaz completed her look with messy braided topknot that matched with her attire perfectly. For accessories, dainty long earrings and multiple rings gave a sleek look to her ensemble.

Take a LOOK:

Outfit Price

Loved what Shehnaaz Gill is wearing? You can add this in your wardrobe too. This pant and blazer dress is as good and fashionable. The ensemble is available on the website Payal & Zinal and is priced at Rs 11, 850. So Go and Grab this cute little outfit today.

On professional front, Shehnaaz continues to grab headlines by appearing in a number of music videos including Bhula Dunga, Keh Gayi Sorry, Kurta Pajama, Waada Hai, Shona Shona, and Fly. Next, Shehnaaz will be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan which will mark her debut in Bollywood.



