Thursday, October 20, 2022
National

Shehnaaz Gill Looks Flawless in Black Sequin Saree, Clicks Selfies With Fans at Ramesh Taurani Diwali Party

Shehnaaz Gill in black saree: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests at producer Ramesh Taurani’s Diwali party that happened in Mumbai on Wednesday night. Among many big names including Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal, Nora Fatehi, Riteish Deshmukh and others, one person that stole the limelight was Shehnaaz Gill.Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Mesmerises Fans With Her Soothing Voice as She Sings ‘Hasi Ban Gaye’ Song, Watch

The fans of the actor are in awe of her look from the Diwali party last night. The Bigg Boss 13 fame wore a simple sequined saree as she posed for the paparazzi on the red carpet of the event. Shehnaaz kept her look simple but striking. She teamed up her sheer sequined black saree with a plain sleeveless blouse and subtle diamond jewellery. She tied her hair in a loose ponytail and used understated makeup to let that saree take the centre stage. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill’s Reaction Goes Viral After Fan Tries to Hug Her, Watch Viral Video

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S VIRAL PICTURES IN BLACK SAREE FROM DIWALI PARTY:

Shehnaaz Gill stuns in black sequin saree at Ramesh Taurani's Diwali party

Shehnaaz Gill rocks a sheer saree look at a Bollywood Diwali party

Shehnaaz Gill looks stunning in black saree at a Diwali party

Shehnaaz’s fans were quick to make her black look go viral on social media. She enjoys a tremendous fan following and her fans immediately took to Instagram and Twitter to talk about her sparkling black saree look from the Diwali party. Shehnaaz was also seen interacting with the fans and clicking selfies with them outside the venue as the paps clicked her. She appeared as bubbly and cheerful as she always does. Also Read – ‘Sidharth Shukla Was Right…’! Shehnaaz Gill’s Fan Meets Her at Event And Goes Gaga Over Her Honesty – Check Emotional Post

The other women who wore black at the Diwali party include Kriti Sanon, Sophie Choudry and Sai Tamhankar. Shehnaaz definitely stood out here. What do you think?





