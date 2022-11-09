Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Talk Show ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill,’ SidNaaz Fans Celebrate

Shehnaaz Gill launched her own talk show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill’ and her first guest is Rajkummar Rao – Check viral post!

Shehnaaz Gill Makes Her Talk Show: Shehnaaz Gill rose to stardom in the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss 13. The actor, who enjoys a massive fan base, becomes the host of her own talk show. The actor took to her Instagram and dropped pictures with her first guest, actor Rajkummar Rao alongside an elaborate caption. Shehnaaz Gill captioned her post, “Dreams do come true….. and today was one such moment when what I manifested came true. I always wanted to work with the very talented actor Rajkumar Rao & today I shot with him as my guest on my first ever chat show – ‘Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill.’ I am on the moon literally! Thank you so much for honouring my request @rajkummar_rao, you know you are the best! 🙂 Do not forget to watch Monica oh my darling streaming on 11th November on Netflix.”

Shehnaaz Gill’s post went viral in no time and her fans dropped hearts and fire emojis. Her fans, popularly known as ‘Shehnaazians‘ dropped congratulations on her post, One of the users wrote, “So good, your audience is always with you.” Another user wrote, “So adorable both of u😍😍talented people 👏👏may god bless u both.” One of them also said, “Our princess #shehnaazgill @rajkummar_rao you both are so cute.” One of Shehnaazian also said, “Mesmarising sensational beauty queen shehnaaz and also so spontaneous.”

On the work front, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her debut with superstar Salman Khan’s film ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’

Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, and Sikander Kher play the key characters in Monica oh My Darling. It is a dark comedy that pays homage to Andhadhun and features Rajkummar freaking out about killing someone while Radhika is investigating.

