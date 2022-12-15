Shehnaaz Gill Reveals Main Ghar Se Bhaag Gayi Thi to Fulfil Dreams, Says Having Supportive Parents is Lucky

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Running Away From Home at Young Age, Says ‘Having Supportive Parents is Lucky’.

Shehnaaz Gill recently appeared on the singing reality show Indian Idol 13 and revealed how she began her career as a singer in the industry. The singer-turned-actor talked to the contestants on the show and told them that they are lucky to have supportive parents. Shehnaaz, who is a popular name in the film and TV world today, revealed that she had run away from her home at a young age to make a career for herself. She also talked about taking her mother on her first international trip and how ‘surreal’ it felt.

Shehnaaz was the special guest on the ‘Senior Citizen’-themed episode of Indian Idol 13. Debosmita Roy, who is one of the contestants this season, spoke about her journey and mentioned that both her parents stood by her side as she decided to pursue a career in singing. This made Shehnaaz to talk about her own journey as an artiste. She said, “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Main apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my house to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud.”

She then talked about how she feels lucky today that she can fulfill the dreams of her parents. Shehnaaz said, “I recently took my mother on her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.”

The actor is in the news for her latest music video titled ‘Ghani Syaani’ with rapper MC Square. The actor is also making her movie debut in Salman Khan’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan‘. The film also stars Palak Tiwari, Pooja Hegde, and Siddharth Nigam among others. Shehnaaz has also bagged her second Hindi film titled ‘100%‘ which is going to be the directorial run of Sajid Khan after the entire #MeToo debacle.



