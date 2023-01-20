Home

Shehnaaz Gill recently shared her childhood sex education memory in her chat show that left SidNaazians in splits.

Shehnaaz Gill Shares Childhood Sex Education Memory in Her Chat Show, SidNaazians React – Watch

Shehnaaz Gill Recalls Childhood Sex Education: Shehnaaz Gill, known for her candid and upfront persona recently interviewed Rakul Preet Singh on her chat show. The two actors had conversations around women’s health and birth control on the show. As Rakul was promoting her film Chhatriwali, Shehnaaz shared her experience with regard to sex education. The Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor told how she once asked her mother about how she was born. Shehnaaz told, “My mom said to me, ‘I stood in the terrace as I prayed and Babaji dropped you from the sky and I caught you’. Ever since then, I also tried the same but hesitated to ask for the wish, as I thought it would be bad for my reputation.” Rakul is Shehnaaz’s first female guest in her chat show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. SidNaazians poured in their love on Shehnaaz’s innocence and cute story from childhood.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS REACTION ON SHEHNAAZ GILL’S HILARIOUS CLIP:

New post!! Dekha Meri biology? catch this and much more with the cast of Chatriwali – @Rakulpreet

Full episode out tomorrow at 11:11am on my YouTube channel.https://t.co/ydrVY8rHFC Like and Comment [ #ShehnaazGill • #Shehnaazians #ShehnaazGallery] pic.twitter.com/5ggjWeEC9X — SKG FC✨ (@shehnazxstars) January 20, 2023

Shehnaaz Gill was last seen in the 2021 movie Honsla Rakh, featuring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

