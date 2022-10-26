Shehnaaz Gill Suits Up For Aayush Sharma Birthday Party in a Bossy Look, Fans Say Best Styling

Shehnaaz Gill party pics: Aayush Sharma birthday party pics: Shehnaaz Gill was one of the guests at the star-studded birthday party hosted by Aayush Sharma and his family on his birthday. Apart from Salman Khan and his family members, several celebrities including Kangana Ranaut, Palak Tiwari, Sonakshi Sinha, Kriti Kharbanda, and Neha Sharma among others were clicked at the party. Shehnaaz definitely stole the show with her boss styling at the party though.Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Celebrates Diwali 2022 Flaunting Her Sensuous Dance Moves With Guru Randhawa, Watch Viral Video

The actor’s photos and videos are now going viral on the internet and her fans can’t enough of what she wore at the birthday bash. Shehnaaz attended the party wearing a full formal suit but with a dash of her own edginess to it. She was clicked in a pair of oversized grey pants that she teamed up with a matching vest and a lacy black shirt. She styled her grey-black look with a pair of sleek diamond earrings, lots of kohl in her eyes, and hair in a sleek ponytail with two strands covering her face. Also Read – Diwali 2022: Shehnaaz Gill Exudes Victorian Vibes in Beige Lehenga And Backless Blouse at Krishan Kumar’s Diwali Bash

CHECK SHEHNAAZ GILL’S PICTURES IN A BOSSY LOOK FROM AAYUSH SHARMA’S BIRTHDAY BASH:

This was an unusual look from Shehnaaz but such a refreshing change from all the overtly sparkly saree and lehenga looks from the Diwali parties that happened recently. Also Read – Shehnaaz Gill Recreates ‘Mehbooba’ From KGF 2, SidNaazians React: ‘Koyal se Pyaari Aawaz’ – Check Reactions

The Bigg Boss 13 fame actor definitely worked every inch of that look and managed to not make it appear very strict or too forced. Her fans too praised her fashion sense and how she’s been experimenting well with her styling these days.

“This is called best styling 🔥 (sic),” wrote one fan on her viral video in the black look. “Shehnaaz ka unique style hai…she never copy anybody (sic),” wrote another. Shehnaaz has emerged as a fashionista with her choicest looks seen in the recent past. From lehengas, and sarees to dresses and now this, she has evidently come a long way and nobody is complaining!