A viral video of Shehnaaz Gill from a hotel in Delhi shows her telling her managers that they can send her fans to her room in a group of 10 and she will get clicked with all of them. This gesture has impressed many but a few are also calling it a ‘publicity stunt’.

Shehnaaz Gill trolled: Actor Shehnaaz Gill once again amazed her fans with her kindness. She has often shown her compassion and love for her fans by lashing out at the bodyguards misbehaving with people coming to get clicked with her, and by being extremely patient with Shehnaazians dropping by at the most random places for quick selfies. A new video now shows Shehnaaz asking her managers to help her fans get a photo with her at the hotel she was staying at a few days back.

The video was shot by one of the fans who recorded Shehnaaz telling her manager that while she is going to her room, they can send her fans in a group of 10 inside and she will satisfy them all with quick photos. “Usko bolo das das bande lekar aa jo bhi hai tere, das das bande karke photo karke, satisfied karke, apni photo karake jaao, fir agle aaye das (Ask him to send a group of 10 people, let them get clicked and ask another 10 people to come),” she says in the video.

This sweet gesture of the Bigg Boss 13 star is winning the audience’s hearts. Many celebrities don’t bother to face their fans at the hotel they are staying. Once inside their room, they usually prefer to stay away from the chaos. However, Shehnaaz’s decision simply left her fans in an awe of her.

Many social media users commented on the viral video when one of the fan clubs shared that on Instagram. One person commented, “She is such a natural n down to earth I really feel so happy to see her strong n positive nature sod must b watching n feel proud (sic).” Another user wrote, “The reason why she call her fans as family …. (sic).” However, there were a few who called this a publicity stint. One social media user commented, “ek baat.. ye sab room m jaake bhi bol skti thi.. camere k saamne kyu.. i m her fan.. but these are publicity stunt (sic).” Another said, “All the kindness why to record and show the ppl ..ohh I’m so kind ..poor me (sic).”

Shehnaaz was in Delhi the last weekend for a fashion show where she walked as the showstopper for her friend and designer Ken Ferns. A viral video even showed her performing Gidda with Ken on the ramp.

