HomeNationalShehnaaz Gills Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla Sidnaaz Fans Say Ye Haq...
National

Shehnaaz Gills Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla Sidnaaz Fans Say Ye Haq Koi Nahi Chheen Sakta

By admin
0
26


Shehnaaz Gill’s phone featuring Sidharth Shukla’s wallpaper has left Sidnaaz fans emotional as their heart melting posts are breaking the internet.

Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla; Sidnaaz Fans Say 'Ye Haq Koi Nahi Chheen Sakta'
Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla; Sidnaaz Fans Say ‘Ye Haq Koi Nahi Chheen Sakta’

Shehnaaz Gill’s Phone Wallpaper Features Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill is winning hearts all over the internet. After her cute and adorable clip with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s son Gola went viral. The actor is once again melting hearts of SidNaazians as Sidharth Shukla’s picture featured on her cell phone in a photo being shared across social media platforms. Shehnaaz’s relationship with the late actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner is always cherished by both their fans. To give a tribute to their social bond netizens nicknamed them SidNaaz and there are several SidNaaz fan handles on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. The actor will next be seen in Salman Khan starrer Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

CHECK OUT SIDNAAZIANS’ VIRAL REACTIONS TO SIDHARTH SHUKLA’S WALLPAPER ON SHEHNAAZ’S PHONE:

Shehnaaz was last seen in the 2021 film Honsla Rakh starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.

For more updates on Shehnaaz Gill, check out this space at India.com.




Published Date: December 15, 2022 8:25 PM IST





Source link

Previous articleTwitter to Shut Down Newsletter Tool Revue On January 18
Next articleJEE Main 2023 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

By admin
0
26
Previous articleTwitter to Shut Down Newsletter Tool Revue On January 18
Next articleJEE Main 2023 Registration Begins at jeemain.nta.nic.in; Check Schedule, Direct Link Here
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©