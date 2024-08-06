Home

Sheikh Hasina In ‘Protective Custody’ Of Indian Intelligence Services, UK Says ‘No Provision’ For Asylum

There has been a big suspense over the future of the ousted Bangladesh leader Sheikh Hasina.

New Delhi: Former Bangladesh prime minister who resigned and left the country on Monday, August 5, is set to remain in Delhi for the time being, reports NDTV.

“The UK has a proud record of providing protection for people who need it. However, there is no provision for someone to be allowed to travel to the UK to seek asylum or temporary refuge. Those who need international protection should claim asylum in the first safe country they reach – that is the fastest route to safety,” said a UK Home Office spokesperson while talking to NDTV on Tuesday, 06 August 2024.

The UK Home Office, as reported by NDTV, stated that British immigration rules prohibit individuals from traveling to the country to seek asylum or temporary refuge. The fate of the deposed Bangladeshi leader Sheikh Hasina has been shrouded in uncertainty following reports that she flew to London to seek political asylum.

Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, agreed with the Home Office, stating that individuals seeking asylum should do so “in the first safe country they reach.” Meanwhile, reports indicate that a formal asylum request is currently being processed.

The 76-year-old embattled leader was forced to resign from the post of prime minister following prolonged student protests over jobs quota ruling.

Sheikh Hasina met with India’s National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, upon her arrival at Hindon Airbase in Ghaziabad. It was anticipated that she would depart for London following the refueling of her aircraft.

However, there are no news of the whereabouts of the former PM though sources said she is in “protective custody” of Indian intelligence services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been briefed on the Bangladesh situation and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has spoken to leaders of all major political parties in the country.











