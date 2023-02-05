Home

Shikhar Dhawan Claims Ex Wife Aesha Mukherji Threatened to Circulate Defamatory Messages, Moves to Court

Shikhar Dhawan Claims Ex Wife Aesha Mukherji Threatened to Circulate Defamatory Messages, Moves to Court. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan has made a shocking claim on ex wife Aesha Mukherjee that the Australia citizen has threatened the India international cricketer to circulate defamatory messages. This has prompted the southpaw to move to court and seek help.

Patiala House Court Judge, Harish Kumar has asked Aesha not to circulate any message or post anything on social media that would tamper the cricketer’s image.

“Reputation of a person is dear to everyone and is considered as property of highest degree because materialistic property can be regained after loss but reputation cannot be regained once damaged. Therefore, it has got to be protected. However, it is equally true that if anyone has lawful grievance against someone, he or she cannot be restrained from venting out his or her grievance to concerned authority,” the judge said in the order passed on Wednesday in Delhi.

“Therefore, in these circumstances, she is hereby restrained till further order from circulating any of her grievance against Dhawan or her version of the dispute involved herein or the alleged defamatory and false material against the him, to social media, to print media or to any other’ forum or to friends, relatives or colleagues of the parties,” Judge Kumar added.

Dhawan’s lawyer Aman Hingorani said that Aesha already shared messages, stating the cricketer’s ill-treatment to her close friends and acquaintances and even officials of cricket authorities. He also shared that she doesn’t get any money from Dhawan for survival and she is forced to take money from her daughter’s boyfriend.

Hingorani also stated that the Delhi Capitals batter has been paying Australian 17,500 dollars per month, which is inclusive of mortgage payments along with school fees.

It has been also come to light to that she has sent defamatory messages to Delhi Capitals owner, Dheeraj Malhotra as well.



