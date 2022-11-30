Wednesday, November 30, 2022
HomeNationalShikhar Dhawan DEFENDS Bowlers Smartly After Poor Show During ODI Series vs...
National

Shikhar Dhawan DEFENDS Bowlers Smartly After Poor Show During ODI Series vs New Zealand

admin
By admin
0
61


Dhawan also said that now in Bangladesh things would change because of the Asian conditions. 

Shikhar Dhawan, Shikhar Dhawan news, Shikhar Dhawan age, Shikhar Dhawan updates, Shikhar Dhawan ipl, Shikhar Dhawan runs, Shikhar Dhawan records, Ind vs NZ, India vs New Zealand, Ind vs NZ results, Ind vs NZ highlights, Ind vs NZ as it happened, Cricket News
Shikhar Dhawan on Indian bowlers @ICCTwitter

Christchurch: Despite rain ensuring that the final ODI between India-New Zealand was called off on Wednesday, the hosts won the three-match ODI series 1-0 thanks to their win in the second ODI. Following the series loss, captain Shikhar Dhawan backed the bowlers despite a poor show. He reckoned that the bowlers unit learned about bowling in the good length area more. He also said that now in Bangladesh things would change because of the Asian conditions.

“Absolutely, going to Bangladesh, hopefully the weather will be better there. We are a young unit. The bowling unit learnt about bowling the good length area more. We were short at times. All the seniors are going to be back in the side. More Asian wickets is a more practical journey to the World Cup for us. Important to get the small things right – right lengths for the bowlers, batting close to the body in these conditions for the batters… these are the learnings,” Dhawan said at the post-match presentation.

While India heads straight into the ODIs versus Bangladesh, New Zealand would have a little break before they travel to Pakistan for two Tests and three ODIs.




Published Date: November 30, 2022 3:00 PM IST



Updated Date: November 30, 2022 3:02 PM IST





Source link

Previous article
Samsung Releases Android 13 Update For Galaxy Devices Here How To Install
Next article
House Democrats will elect a new generation of leaders Wednesday
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more
.

Recent Comments

admin
By admin
0
61
Previous article
Samsung Releases Android 13 Update For Galaxy Devices Here How To Install
Next article
House Democrats will elect a new generation of leaders Wednesday
admin
adminhttps://www.thetimesofbengal.com
RELATED ARTICLES

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Eastern India's Top Digital Media serving for the Nation. For Direct contact

Contact us: thetimesofbengal@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright Protected & All rights reserved to The Times of Bengal.Facing a problem call 6291968677