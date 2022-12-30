Shikhar Dhawan’s Advice To Rishabh Pant To ‘Drive Carefully’ Goes Viral After India Wicketkeeper’s Accident

Rishabh Pant had a miraculous escape after his luxury car crashed into a road divider and caught fire after he dozed off at the wheel on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan. (Image: Twitter)

New Delhi: ‘Drive safely’ is one of the advices everyone gives to any individuals on wheels. India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan gave a similar advice to Rishabh Pant few years back, the video of which is going viral on internet after the latter injured himself in a horrific car accident on Friday.

In the video, that is believed from 2019 when both played for Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, Dhawan was seen advicing Pant to drive carefully in a fun Question & Answer game.

During the game, Pant asked for Dhawan’s advice for himself. In reply, the opener answered, “Gaadi aaram se chalaya kar (Drive with caution and slow)”.

3 years ago. Shikhar Dhawan’s advice to Rishabh Pant. pic.twitter.com/uMTL0ZtXCe — Sanket Upadhyay (@sanket) December 30, 2022

Rishabh pant car was totally damaged, thank god nothing serious injury has happened to him 🙏#RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/yvSKqb8VCT — Rishabh pant fans club (@rishabpantclub) December 30, 2022

The 25-year-old suffered injuries on his head, back and feet but is in a stable condition. Pant, who was driving to his hometown Roorkee, dozed off, and the vehicle hit the divider before bursting into flames.



