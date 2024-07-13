Home

Shillong Teer Lottery Results- (13.07.24)- First And Second Round Winning Numbers OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery July 13: The 1st and 2nd round winning numbers will be updated soon. Check out the common and hit numbers here.

Shillong Teer lottery results

Shillong Teer Lottery Today (July 13, 2024): 1st And 2nd Round Winning Codes Updates: The Shillong Teer Lottery, a traditional game rooted in Meghalaya’s culture, is popular across eastern India. Results are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays, and are published on India.com. Legal under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game attracts widespread interest. Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer lottery results by following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024











