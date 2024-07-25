NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery Results- July 25, 2024- 1st And 2nd Round Winning Numbers OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer Lottery results for July 25, 2024. Find out the 1st and 2nd round winning numbers here. Get live updates and stay informed about the Shillong Teer results.

Shillong Teer Lottery Results
Shillong Teer Lottery Results

Shillong Teer Lottery Today (July 25, 2024): 1st And 2nd Round Winning Codes Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game rooted in Meghalaya’s culture. The game is popular across eastern India and draws most of its viewers from West Bengal and Northeast . The results of the Shillong Teer Lottery are announced daily at 4 PM and 5 PM, except on Sundays, and are thereby published on India.com. Legal under Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act, the game attracts widespread interest.

Stay updated with the latest Shillong Teer lottery results by following India.com.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024





