Home

News

Shillong Teer Lottery TODAY- (18.05.24)- First And Second Round Winning Codes OUT SOON- LIVE Updates

live

Shillong Teer Lottery Result (18.05.24): Updates to the first and second rounds of Shillong Teer Lottery results will be declared soon. Stay with us for all the details, including common and hit numbers.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Shillong Teer lottery results

Shillong Teer Lottery Today (May 18, 2024): 1st and 2nd Round Winning Code Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game makes it widely popular across the country and has huge coverage across the east of India. All the viewers must note that the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

SHILLONG TEER COMMON/HIT NUMBERS Direct House Ending 75,72 3 1 81,55 5 2

Shillong Teer Result Today (May 18, 2024): First and Second Round Winning Numbers OUT SOON

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024







