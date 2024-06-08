NationalPolitics

Shillong Teer Lottery- Today- June 8, 2024- 1st And 2nd Round Winning Numbers Announced (SOON)- Latest Updates

Shillong Teer Lottery Saturday (June 8, 2024): First and Second Round Winning Code Updates: Shillong Teer Lottery is a traditional game that is deeply ingrained in the culture of Meghalaya, one of India’s most beautiful north-eastern states. The popularity of the Shillong Teer lottery game makes it widely popular across the country and has huge coverage across the east of India. All the viewers must note that the results of the Shillong Teer lottery come at 4 PM and 5 PM daily, except Sundays. Also, all results related to the Shillong Teer lottery are declared here at India.com. Stay tuned to India.com for all the latest updates on the game. Most importantly, the Shillong Teer Lottery game is legalised as per Meghalaya’s Amusement and Betting Tax Act.

 

SHILLONG TEER COMMON/HIT NUMBERS
Direct House Ending
75,72 3 1
81,55 5 2

Shillong Teer Result Saturday (June 8, 2024): First and Second Round Winning Codes OUT SOON.

Disclaimer: Participation in lottery games can be addictive, and we suggest you play them with the utmost responsibility. All the information shared here on this page is for informational purposes only. Most importantly, India.com neither endorses nor promotes lotteries in any manner. Stay tuned for the latest updates on Shillong Teer Result 2024


