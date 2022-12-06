Shilpa Shetty made a striking appearance in two-toned jeans at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party on Monday evening. However, seems like her fashion pick didn’t go down well with many of her fans.

Shilpa Shetty Gets Trolled For Wearing Two-Toned Jeans at Manish Malhotra’s Birthday Party: ‘Designed by Urfi…’ – Watch

Shilpa Shetty in two-toned jeans: At Manish Malhotra’s birthday party on Monday night, Shilpa Shetty arrived wearing two-toned denim jeans. The actor paired a black bodysuit to go with her jeans with no belt and black kitten heels. While Shilpa looked all confident and stylish at the party, something about her fashion choice seemed off to her fans. Shilpa, who is blessed with a fabulous body and a tall frame, wore a pair of jeans that was blue from the front and black from the back. It featured a bikini bottom-like detailing and was divided into panels.

Now, while we think Shilpa wanted to create a statement with her look at Manish’s cozy birthday bash, the overall look seemed a bit awkward. And the fans agree. The actor wore a halter neck bodysuit with her jeans. She further finished her look with soft waves, subtle earrings, a watch, and brown-toned makeup. As soon as Shilpa’s videos and photos from the bash surfaced online, several social media users started scratching their heads over that awkward styling. One user wrote, “What are those pants?! 💀 (sic),” another user wrote, “designed by Urfi😂😂 (sic).”

CHECK SHILPA SHETTY WEARING TWO-TONED PANTS AT MANISH MALHOTRA’S BIRTHDAY PARTY:

We appreciate Shilpa for going out of her comfort zone and trying something new in fashion. However, we wonder if sometimes, taking too much risk is really required! What do you think of Shilpa’s appearance here?



